B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,001 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 531.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

BUI stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $24.22.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.