B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 191 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 5.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 38.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 56.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1,171.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 50,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total value of $10,013,202.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,758,446.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,815 shares of company stock worth $22,153,785. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MUSA opened at $361.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.20 and its 200 day moving average is $305.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $372.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 6.16%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

