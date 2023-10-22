B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Align Technology by 140.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.22.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $269.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $413.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.62.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

