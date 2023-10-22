B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after acquiring an additional 221,999 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $176.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.96 and a 1-year high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total value of $738,666.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,797,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total value of $738,666.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,797,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,621. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

