B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $512,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 107,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FND. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.35.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $661,007.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE FND opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.34. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

