B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 431,851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NIO by 19.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NIO by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

NYSE:NIO opened at $7.58 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 94.92% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

