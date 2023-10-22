B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLVO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SLVO opened at $71.87 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.19.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.2991 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

