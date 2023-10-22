B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. TD Cowen started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.29.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $112.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $110.49 and a one year high of $163.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.80 and its 200-day moving average is $143.87.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile



The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

