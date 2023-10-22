B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $336,000 Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 68.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Stock Performance

IYT opened at $225.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.65 and its 200-day moving average is $239.00. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73.

Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

