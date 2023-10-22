B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $338,000 Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 381.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TRP. BMO Capital Markets lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. National Bank Financial raised TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on TC Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

