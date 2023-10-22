B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $355,000 Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 2.7 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $80.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.65%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

