B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $386,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $57.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

