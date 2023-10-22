B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $389,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.6 %

CHD opened at $90.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average of $94.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Get Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.