B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 187.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 202,324 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 135,082 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 724.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 144,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 127,415 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 105,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Road Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,210,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

