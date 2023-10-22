B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 199,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 168,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 131,412 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 639,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 109,120 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

ASG stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $5.71.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

