B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $367,000 Investment in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 747,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2,600.2% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 521,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 502,538 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 498.6% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 175,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 146,100 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 644,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 290,093 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

BTZ opened at $9.16 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

