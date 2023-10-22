B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.66.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

