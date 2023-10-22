B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,081,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after buying an additional 480,645 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,618,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 45,510 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 415,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 69,169 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 295,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 46,274 shares during the last quarter.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE KTF opened at $7.47 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

