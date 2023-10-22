B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 398 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.36.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $115.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $133.39.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.