B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,720 The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,720 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 69.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7801 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

