B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $13,095,780,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

