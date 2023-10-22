B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,762,000 after buying an additional 331,355 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equifax by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after buying an additional 535,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $176.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $240.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.98 and a 200-day moving average of $204.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

