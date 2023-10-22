B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,339,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,876,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,968,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,342 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,773,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,575,000 after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCID has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $4.28 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 337.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Read More

