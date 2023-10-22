B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $97.00 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

