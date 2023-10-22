B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of BATS:ITM opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

