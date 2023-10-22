B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,843 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%.

(Free Report)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

