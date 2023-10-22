B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,136 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 34,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CGW opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $53.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.75.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.