B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,299 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 144.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,434,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 136,977.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,380,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227,834 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 106.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 687,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FSIG opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $18.98.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.