B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,468 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,871 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,459,000 after buying an additional 32,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.10 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.