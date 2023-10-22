B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,590 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

