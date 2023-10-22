B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Masco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,947,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,862,000 after buying an additional 552,226 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,081,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,937,000 after buying an additional 429,357 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Masco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,815,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,715,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Masco by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,043,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,304,000 after buying an additional 465,102 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Masco Stock Down 0.5 %

Masco stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile



Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

