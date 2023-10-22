B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,823 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

