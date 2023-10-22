B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 652 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Coinbase Global by 231.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COIN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $89,745.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $89,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $1,552,228.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,228.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,612 shares of company stock worth $2,222,584. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $74.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.95) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

