B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 801 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $156.82 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 135.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.64.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

