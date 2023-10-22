B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 96 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:STE opened at $217.05 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $160.15 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.91 and a beta of 0.86.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 170.49%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.