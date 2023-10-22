B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $380,000 Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIST. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 40,275.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Vista Energy stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.02. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

