B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $385,000 Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $620.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.45 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

