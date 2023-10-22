B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CF Industries by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,602,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CF opened at $82.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.31. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $112.44.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

