B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after acquiring an additional 118,060 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 886,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 779,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

