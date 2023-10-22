B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.39. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,933 shares of company stock worth $2,774,404 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.