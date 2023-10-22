B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

