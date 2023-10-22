Bank OZK Has $2.56 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bank OZK grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.83.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $413.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $118.87 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

