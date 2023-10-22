Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 760634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$1.80 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.23. The company has a market cap of C$37.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.52.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.08). Bear Creek Mining had a negative return on equity of 33.16% and a negative net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of C$26.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.0268496 earnings per share for the current year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

