BMO Capital Markets Lowers Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $99.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DFS. HSBC assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.19.

NYSE:DFS opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.82. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $805,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

