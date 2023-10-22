Busey Wealth Management Sells 11,525 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,525 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.5% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $160,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.4% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Microsoft by 3.7% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 7,280 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $326.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.50 and a 200-day moving average of $323.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.11.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

