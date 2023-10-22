Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $154.50

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 154.50 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 159.50 ($1.95), with a volume of 374951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.50 ($1.94).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capricorn Energy to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.66) to GBX 225 ($2.75) in a report on Monday, July 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. The company has a market capitalization of £148.06 million, a PE ratio of -143.12, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 191.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a GBX 56 ($0.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 32.15%.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

