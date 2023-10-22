Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 752 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average is $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.