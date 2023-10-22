Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,994,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 2,410,504 shares.The stock last traded at $7.47 and had previously closed at $7.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CHS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $924.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $545.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $912,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 423.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 284,417 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth $914,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

