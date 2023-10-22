Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 61.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Price Performance

NYSE:CNK opened at $15.75 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

