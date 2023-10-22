Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,851 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 24.4% during the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 868,980 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $295,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $347.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $326.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

